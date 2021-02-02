 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man flees from officers twice after attempted traffic stop, hit-and-run crash on Far East Side
0 comments
alert top story

Man flees from officers twice after attempted traffic stop, hit-and-run crash on Far East Side

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad car, State Journal generic file photo (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A man was ultimately arrested after fleeing from officers twice following an attempted traffic stop and hit-and-run crash on the Far East Side Tuesday afternoon, Madison police said. 

Brandon L. Rankin, 26, was pulled over for a traffic violation near E. Washington Avenue and Independence Lane at around 12:55 p.m., Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. As officers approached the car Rankin was driving, they saw a handgun in plain sight.

Rankin then quickly sped away from the officers but crashed into a car with an 86-year-old driver, who was not injured.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After the crash, Rankin fled from his car into a nearby neighborhood where multiple officers and K9 units set up a perimeter, and Madison police dog K9 Bowie and other officers took him into custody. 

Rankin was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, Grigg said, and will later be booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of hit and run, resisting/obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and a carrying concealed weapons violation. 

Readers sound off on transforming State Street

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics