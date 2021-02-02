Man flees from officers twice after attempted traffic stop, hit-and-run crash on Far East Side

A man was ultimately arrested after fleeing from officers twice following an attempted traffic stop and hit-and-run crash on the Far East Side Tuesday afternoon, Madison police said.

Brandon L. Rankin, 26, was pulled over for a traffic violation near E. Washington Avenue and Independence Lane at around 12:55 p.m., Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. As officers approached the car Rankin was driving, they saw a handgun in plain sight.

Rankin then quickly sped away from the officers but crashed into a car with an 86-year-old driver, who was not injured.

After the crash, Rankin fled from his car into a nearby neighborhood where multiple officers and K9 units set up a perimeter, and Madison police dog K9 Bowie and other officers took him into custody.

Rankin was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, Grigg said, and will later be booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of hit and run, resisting/obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and a carrying concealed weapons violation.

