Man flees crash while victim pinned under car, arms himself with golf club, Madison police say

A victim is in critical condition and a man is in custody after a crash Saturday that ended with the man fleeing the area and threatening officers with a golf club and a knife, according to Madison police.

Officers responded to a crash at Milwaukee Street and North Stoughton Road shortly after 9 a.m., Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement. A victim was pinned under their car.

The Madison Fire Department rescued the person out from underneath the vehicle and took them to the hospital. Bauman said the person had "critical" injuries but was stable by the afternoon. No information was released on the person's identity.

Meanwhile, the man, who was also involved with the crash, ran away from the scene on foot while the victim was trapped, Bauman said. The man went into a home in the 10 block of Belmont Road.

Bauman said the man was acting "erratically" and had armed himself with a knife and a golf club. He was threatening police, Bauman said.

Officers arrived and started negotiating with the man. Eventually, he left the home and turned himself into police without incident, Bauman said.

Bauman did not say whether the man has been charged with any crimes. His name was not released.

