Man flashes gun during argument inside Far West Side store, Madison police say
Man flashes gun during argument inside Far West Side store, Madison police say

A man flashed a gun during an argument inside a Far West Side store on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The disturbance was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. inside Kelley's Market, 33 Junction Court, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

An employee told police that after a man who was in an argument with another person inside Kelley's was asked to leave, he said, "I got a strap" and lifted his shirt to display a handgun in a holster, Grigg said.

The man made verbal threats as he left the store on foot, Grigg said.

He was described as 6-foot with a skinny build, in his early 20's, wearing a gray or black jacket with Air Force One shoes.

