A man fired a shot into the wall of his Far West Side apartment while cleaning his handgun on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 700 block of Bear Claw Way, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The man called police after his gun fired the round, which went into his bedroom wall but did not appear to exit the wall, Fryer said.
The 25-year-old man, who was not identified, was cited for negligent discharge, Fryer said.
