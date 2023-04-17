A man fired a shot into the wall of his Far West Side apartment while cleaning his handgun on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 700 block of Bear Claw Way, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man called police after his gun fired the round, which went into his bedroom wall but did not appear to exit the wall, Fryer said.

The 25-year-old man, who was not identified, was cited for negligent discharge, Fryer said.