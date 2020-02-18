You are the owner of this article.
Man fires shot during disturbance in Fitchburg, police say

Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

A man fired a shot during a disturbance in Fitchburg on Monday night, Fitchburg police reported.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Pike Drive shortly before 8:15 p.m. Monday on reports of an outside disturbance between several people, with one firing a gun, Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said.

No injuries were reported and those involved escaped, McCarthy said.

Town of Madison officers assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg.”

