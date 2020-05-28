You are the owner of this article.
Man fires multiple gunshots in parking lot of Sun Prairie restaurant, police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man fired multiple gunshots in the parking lot of the Rock Sports Bar and Grille in Sun Prairie Wednesday night, police say. 

No one was shot, but several patrons were nearby in the parking lot, the Sun Prairie Police Department said. 

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance inside the restaurant at 920 W. Main St. around 10:20 p.m. 

Police said the man who shot the handgun got into his car and fled the scene before officers got there.

He fired the weapon three to five times, police reported. One of the bullets was recovered from the siding of a house to the north of the restaurant. 

The man has been identified, but police are not yet releasing his name. As of Wednesday afternoon he had not been arrested. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

