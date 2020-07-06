Man finds bullet hole in window of Southeast Side home, Madison police say

-
A Southeast Side home was damaged early Sunday morning after a series of gunshots, Madison police said.
A Madison man found a bullet hole in the window of his home on Joylynne Drive, along with a shell casing on the floor around 6:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
An officer interviewed neighbors and found a nearby resident who reported hearing "animated" voices outside on Joylynne Drive around 2 a.m., followed by a series of pops, DeSpain said. The resident had initially thought the pops were fireworks.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
