Man finds bullet hole in window of Southeast Side home, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Southeast Side home was damaged early Sunday morning after a series of gunshots, Madison police said.

A Madison man found a bullet hole in the window of his home on Joylynne Drive, along with a shell casing on the floor around 6:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

An officer interviewed neighbors and found a nearby resident who reported hearing "animated" voices outside on Joylynne Drive around 2 a.m., followed by a series of pops, DeSpain said. The resident had initially thought the pops were fireworks.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.