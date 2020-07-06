You are the owner of this article.
Man finds bullet hole in window of Southeast Side home, Madison police say

A Southeast Side home was damaged early Sunday morning after a series of gunshots, Madison police said. 

A Madison man found a bullet hole in the window of his home on Joylynne Drive, along with a shell casing on the floor around 6:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. 

An officer interviewed neighbors and found a nearby resident who reported hearing "animated" voices outside on Joylynne Drive around 2 a.m., followed by a series of pops, DeSpain said. The resident had initially thought the pops were fireworks. 

No injuries were reported, police said. 

