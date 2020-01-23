Man fights off robber wielding machete Downtown, Madison police say

A man fought off a robber wielding a machete Downtown Wednesday night, suffering a cut finger while disarming the would-be thief, Madison police reported.

The victim, who is homeless, told officers he met the suspect Downtown earlier in the day, but said they had not been together immediately before the attempted armed robbery, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man told police he was walking on South Bedford Street when the suspect got out of a pickup truck and charged at him while brandishing a 25-inch machete, stating, "I rob people for money," DeSpain said.

The two then struggled, with the homeless man pulling the would-be robber's coat over his head while gaining control of the machete, which he tossed into a nearby planter, DeSpain said.

The homeless man was yelling for help and people who heard him called 911, bringing officers to the scene quickly. They aided the victim and located the would-be robber, who struggled with police, DeSpain said.

The man eventually identified himself as Justin J. Anderson, 35, however he had no identification and the truck is registered to a man with another name, DeSpain said.