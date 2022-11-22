 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOUTH SIDE | FATAL SHOOTING

Man fatally shot near John Nolen Drive, Madison police say

Police response

Police respond to a fatal shooting Tuesday in the 100 block of East Lakeside Street on Madison's South Side. The shooting began as an argument between two people in a vehicle that then spilled out onto the street.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

A man was fatally shot during a physical confrontation Tuesday afternoon off John Nolen Drive, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. 

The victim, whom police describe only as a man in his early 30s, was traveling in a vehicle with the shooter in the 100 block of East Lakeside Street on Madison's South Side just after 1 p.m. when a fight between them spilled onto the street and ended with gunfire, Barnes said. 

Bullets struck the victim at least once and he died at a local hospital, Barnes said. 

"We don't know how many shots were fired, we don't know why those shots were fired," the police chief said. 

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle or the shooter.

The killing happened in front of an active construction site and right off John Nolen Drive, a major thoroughfare. Franklin Elementary School, just blocks from the scene, was put on lockdown, Barnes said. 

"Unfortunately, it happened in a residential neighborhood," Barnes said. "Nowhere is this OK. It doesn't matter if this incident occurred here or if this incident occurred in my neighborhood." 

The shooting is the eighth homicide in Madison this year.

The city's other homicides include an 18-year-old Milwaukee man found fatally shot in a vehicle on the North Side; a 45-year-old woman on the Far West Side killed by her husband, who then killed himself by jumping in front of traffic; a 31-year-old man who was shot in Downtown Madison after being released from the Dane County Jail; and a toddler killed on the West Side. 

Three other homicides — a 35-year-old shot and killed while breaking into a North Side home, a 35-year-old stabbed on the East Side and 23-year-old stabbed on the Far East Side — were deemed justified as self-defense.

In 2020 and 2021, Madison had 10 homicides. The city saw four homicides in 2019, five in 2018 and 11 in 2017. 

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

