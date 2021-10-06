Man facing arson charge in fire at Madison homeless shelter

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire Tuesday night at the temporary men's homeless shelter on Madison's East Side, authorities reported.
Matthew L. Wendorf, 42, who was staying at the shelter, was tentatively charged with arson and felony bail jumping, Madison police officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement Wednesday.
Fire investigators believe Wendorf first tried but failed to light a sock on fire, then tried to ignite a jacket, which caused a mattress to catch on fire, Lisko said.
Firefighters were initially called to the shelter — the city's former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. — just after 10 p.m. because someone smelled gas, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.
While fire crews were on their way, the call was upgraded to a structure fire as additional 911 callers reported smoke in the building, she said.
Firefighters encountered gray smoke along the floor of one room where the mattress was burning. While one group of firefighters performed search-and-rescue operations throughout the rest of the building, others extinguished the blaze, which had not spread beyond the one room, Schuster said.
Wendorf was rescued from the room and taken, at his request, to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. He was quickly medically cleared, then booked into the Dane County Jail.
The fire was reported about half an hour after the Madison City Council approved buying a vacant big-box store on the Far East Side to serve as a temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness.
The Fleet Services building was converted into a shelter last December. Prior to that, homeless men had been staying at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March 2020. For decades before the pandemic, the shelter system for men was spread across three crowded Downtown church basements.
The current temporary shelter can accommodate up to 200 men, but is slated to become the Madison Public Market. Work on the market is expected to begin next year, and the City Council approved purchasing the former big-box store at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million to serve as another temporary shelter location while the search for a permanent shelter location continues.