Man faces possible hate crime charges after Downtown fight, police say

A bullet went through a window on the city's Southwest Side early Sunday morning, but Madison police said they did not think the shooting was targeted at the residents.
A 21-year-old Madison man was arrested Downtown early Sunday for disorderly conduct following a fight where he said racial slurs against an Asian man, Madison police said.
Tips for pickpocket prevention
Shivanshu Singh faces a possible hate crime enhancer on his arrest after yelling racist remarks at the man on the 400 block of Gilman Street around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Singh and the man had been fighting when the victim and a woman tried to walk away from the scene. Singh then followed them, trying to punch the man and blocking the pair from entering a nearby apartment building, Fryer said. The man punched Singh to get him out of the apartment doorway.
Singh admitted to police that he was angry when he used the racial slurs, Fryer said. The arresting officer tagged Singh's arrest for hate crime enhancer consideration.
Madison police are still investigating the incident.
Photos: Behind the scenes at 2020 Cap Times Idea Fest
Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien prepares to launch the 2020 Cap Times Idea Fest with an interview with Eric Holder, former attorney general and chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, at Hinckley Productions in Madison, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general and chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joins Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien from Washington, D.C., during a recording of the first Cap Times Idea Fest session.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Eric Holder, former attorney general and chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joins Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien, virtually from Washington D.C., during the recording of the first Cap Times Idea Fest session of 2020, at Hinckley Productions in Madison, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Hinckley Productions, based on Madison's east side, managed production of the 2020 Cap Times Idea Fest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Cap Times local government reporter Abigail Becker moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, “What Happens After a COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives?”, featuring panelists, James Conway, Malia Jones and Nasia Safdar, at Hinckley Productions in Madison, on Friday, Oct. 2.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Malia Jones, associate scientist in health geography at UW-Madison's Applied Population Laboratory, speaks with James Conway during the Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, “What Happens After a COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives?”.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Cap Times' Abigail Becker moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, “What Happens After a COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
UW-Madison professor Nadia Safdar
RUTHIE HAUGE
Cap Times reporter Abigail Becker moderates the Idea Fest session entitled, “What Happens After a COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives?” featuring panelists James Conway, Malia Jones and Nasia Safdar.
RUTHIE HAUGE
The team at Hinckley Productions monitors Cap Times Idea Fest sessions outside of the recording studio.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, serves as a panelist at the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “After COVID-19, What about Madison’s Economy?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
Cap Times city editor Jason Joyce moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “After COVID-19, What about Madison’s Economy?”, featuring panelists Zach Brandon, Seth Lentz & Sabrina Madison, at Hinckley Productions in Madison, on Monday, Oct. 5.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, Sabrina Madison, serves as a panelist at the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “After COVID-19, What about Madison’s Economy?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
The Cap Times Idea Fest session, “After COVID-19, What about Madison’s Economy?”, featured panelists Sabrina Madison, Zach Brandon and Seth Lentz.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Cap Times city editor Jason Joyce moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “After COVID-19, What about Madison’s Economy?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
Cap Times reporter Natalie Yahr moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “Protest Politics: What Makes Real Change Happen?”, featuring panelists M Adams, Matthew Braunginn & Douglas McLeod, at Hinckley Productions in Madison, on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Cap Times reporter Natalie Yahr moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “Protest Politics: What Makes Real Change Happen?”, featuring M Adams, Douglas McLeod and Matthew Braunginn.
RUTHIE HAUGE
M Adams, Douglas McLeod and Matthew Braunginn serve as panelists at the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “Protest Politics: What Makes Real Change Happen?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
Cap Times reporter Natalie Yahr moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “Protest Politics: What Makes Real Change Happen?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
Professor Emerita in the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education Gloria Ladson-Billings remotely attends the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “How will COVID-19 Change K-12 Education?”, featuring fellow panelists Mary Lee McKenzie and Carlton Jenkins.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Professor Emerita in the University of Wisconsin - Madison School of Education Gloria Ladson-Billings remotely attends the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “How will COVID-19 Change K-12 Education?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
Superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District Carlton Jenkins serves as a panelist at the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “How will COVID-19 Change K-12 Education?” at Hinckley Productions in Madison, on Thursday, Oct. 8.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Education Reporter Scott Girard moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “How will COVID-19 Change K-12 Education?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
Education Reporter Scott Girard moderates the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “How will COVID-19 Change K-12 Education?”
RUTHIE HAUGE
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.