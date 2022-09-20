 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces OWI after crash into electrical box on Southwest Side, Madison police say

An intoxicated driver crashed into an electrical box on the Southwest Side on Monday night, causing a temporary power outage for the area, Madison police report.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, a 26-year-old man was driving north in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard when he struck an electrical box, which started on fire, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Alliant Energy reported that two customers were without power at 7 a.m., with restoration expected by 11 a.m.

The driver, who had very minor injuries, was tentatively charged with first offense OWI, Gibson said.

