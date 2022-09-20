Man faces OWI after crash into electrical box on Southwest Side, Madison police say

An intoxicated driver crashed into an electrical box on the Southwest Side on Monday night, causing a temporary power outage for the area, Madison police report.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, a 26-year-old man was driving north in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard when he struck an electrical box, which started on fire, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Alliant Energy reported that two customers were without power at 7 a.m., with restoration expected by 11 a.m.

The driver, who had very minor injuries, was tentatively charged with first offense OWI, Gibson said.