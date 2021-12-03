Man faces homicide charge after knocking 77-year-old woman to pavement with car in Middleton, police say

A Middleton man faces a homicide charge after hitting a 77-year-old woman with his car in Middleton on Thursday afternoon, Middleton police reported.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, Middleton police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the 7700 block of Terrace Avenue on a report of a woman who fell and hit her head, and were told while en route that she was not breathing and did not have a pulse, Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.
First responders were unable to save 77-year-old woman’s life, Geiszler said.
The investigation determined that there had been a disturbance between the woman and Thomas J. Wilke, 27, of Middleton. The woman’s injuries happened when she was struck by the door of Wilke’s vehicle as he backed up, knocking her to the pavement, Geiszler said.
Wilke was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, Geiszler said.
The crash remains under investigation by Middleton police, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.
Middleton police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 608-824-7300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.