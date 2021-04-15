Man faces federal extortion, child pornography charges for alleged photo-harvesting scheme

A DeForest man who once applied for a job with the FBI was charged Wednesday with 11 felonies after authorities said he tried and sometimes succeeded in getting young people to take sexually explicit pictures or video of themselves, then used the images to try to extort them.

Cash Otradovec, 30, was charged with three counts of attempting to produce child pornography, three counts of producing child pornography and five counts of extortion for the alleged incidents last year, according to an indictment handed up by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Madison.

Details of the incidents are not included in the indictment, which states that Otradovec threatened to injure the reputation of the victims on five occasions by using the images, between February and April 2020.

But a criminal complaint filed last year in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, in Miami, details similar conduct that led to federal charges in Florida against Otradovec in November. He is charged there with attempted production of child pornography and extortion.

In that case, according to the complaint, Otradovec told FBI agents he had asked about 65 Instagram users for photos and videos using both Instagram and Kik, and got images and videos from about half of them.