Man faces federal extortion, child pornography charges for alleged photo-harvesting scheme

A DeForest man who once applied for a job with the FBI was charged Wednesday with 11 felonies after authorities said he tried and sometimes succeeded in getting young people to take sexually explicit pictures or video of themselves, then used the images to try to extort them.
Cash Otradovec, 30, was charged with three counts of attempting to produce child pornography, three counts of producing child pornography and five counts of extortion for the alleged incidents last year, according to an indictment handed up by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Madison.
Details of the incidents are not included in the indictment, which states that Otradovec threatened to injure the reputation of the victims on five occasions by using the images, between February and April 2020.
But a criminal complaint filed last year in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, in Miami, details similar conduct that led to federal charges in Florida against Otradovec in November. He is charged there with attempted production of child pornography and extortion.
In that case, according to the complaint, Otradovec told FBI agents he had asked about 65 Instagram users for photos and videos using both Instagram and Kik, and got images and videos from about half of them.
The investigation began, the complaint states, in March 2020 when a 15-year-old boy who lives in Miami-Dade County told the FBI he thought he had been chatting with two 22-year-old women over Instagram and Kik and had sent one of them, "Becky," sexually suggestive photos of himself. But when he refused to send her nude photos of himself as she demanded, the complaint states, Becky threatened to distribute the photos he had already sent her to his Instagram followers.
He said she sent him unsolicited nude photos, purportedly of herself, and demanded he do the same in return. The other woman, "Callie," who was supposedly a friend of Becky, agreed it was only fair that he comply.
The two continued to pressure the boy, the complaint states, threatening him with a deadline.
The boy turned his cellphone over to the FBI for analysis. Some time after that, his Instagram account received a message from another username, "ik65.8," that again threatened to make his photos public. With a search warrant, FBI agents found the "ik65.8" Instagram account had some of the same content as the "Callie" account, and that it was registered using Otradovec's email address.
The FBI later determined that both the Callie account and the ik65.8 account were accessed from the same IP address, a Charter Communications IP for an account registered to Otradovec in DeForest.
In May, the FBI's Milwaukee office contacted the Miami office to tell them Otradovec was an applicant for a job with the FBI, and confirmed his address on the application was the same as the one on records retrieved by investigators in Florida.
In October, Otradovec was interviewed by the FBI in Middleton after a search warrant was executed at his home. He admitted to setting up the "Callie," "Becky" and "ik65.8" accounts that he used to chat with Instagram users. He also admitted sending images as Becky to the Miami boy and pressuring him to send nude images, saying he wanted to "hurt" the boy for "lying to Becky and Callie" and to scare him, the complaint states.
Each of the child pornography charges carries a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of 30 years. Each extortion charge carries a maximum of two years in prison.
Otradovec's attorney, Mark Eisenberg, said he had not yet seen the indictment. No court date is scheduled yet.