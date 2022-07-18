Man faces 7th OWI after fleeing traffic stop, leaving child in vehicle, Janesville police say

A man is facing a seventh offense of OWI after fleeing a traffic stop and leaving a child in a vehicle early Sunday morning, Janesville police reported.
At about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, a Janesville officer made a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of South Academy Street and West Court Street after seeing it fail to stop at a stop sign, Sgt. Nicholas Drout said in a statement.
The driver of the vehicle fled on foot in the 100 block of South Academy Street, leaving a young child in the vehicle, Drout said.
A police dog helped locate and arrest the driver, Ricardo Moreno, 39, of Janesville, who showed evidence of intoxication, Drout said.
Moreno was tentatively charged with a seventh offense of OWI with a passenger under 16 in the vehicle, child neglect, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping, Drout said.
