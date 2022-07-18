 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man faces 7th OWI after fleeing traffic stop, leaving child in vehicle, Janesville police say

Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

A man is facing a seventh offense of OWI after fleeing a traffic stop and leaving a child in a vehicle early Sunday morning, Janesville police reported.

At about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, a Janesville officer made a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of South Academy Street and West Court Street after seeing it fail to stop at a stop sign, Sgt. Nicholas Drout said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot in the 100 block of South Academy Street, leaving a young child in the vehicle, Drout said.

A police dog helped locate and arrest the driver, Ricardo Moreno, 39, of Janesville, who showed evidence of intoxication, Drout said.

Moreno was tentatively charged with a seventh offense of OWI with a passenger under 16 in the vehicle, child neglect, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping, Drout said.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics