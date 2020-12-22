 Skip to main content
Man faces 6th OWI after tree stops him from crashing into Far East Side house, Madison police say
Man faces 6th OWI after tree stops him from crashing into Far East Side house, Madison police say

Robert A Goglio booking photo

Robert A Goglio.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man faces his sixth operating while intoxicated offense after a tree in the front yard stopped him from crashing into a Far East Side house late Monday night, Madison police reported.

The crash happened in front of an occupied home in the 5400 block of Golden Leaf Trail about 11:30 p.m., officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Robert A Goglio, 52, was still inside his smoking 2016 Mercedes Benz sedan as he physically resisted first responders as they tried to pull him to safety after the crash, Grigg said.

After being medically cleared, Goglio was arrested on the OWI and other tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing, and a parole violation.

