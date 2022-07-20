Man faces 6th OWI after crashing pickup truck into tree on Far East Side, Madison police say

A man faces his sixth offense of OWI after crashing his pickup truck into a tree on the Far East Side around mid-day Tuesday, Madison police reported.

The crash was reported shortly before noon at North Thompson Drive and Homewood Circle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

An off-duty officer with another agency helped at the scene until Madison Fire Department and Madison Police Department personnel arrived, Fryer said.

Fire personnel administered naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, to the driver, Christopher D. Joles, 33, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, Fryer said.

Banking/credit cards belonging to several different people were found in Joles’ pickup truck, and he also faces a tentative charge of credit card theft, Fryer said.