A man was arrested for a fifth OWI after crashing a motorcycle and then trying to break into a Janesville residence on Sunday night, Janesville police reported.
At about 10:10 p.m., police were sent to the crash and break-in attempt reported in the 1500 block of Parker Court, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.
The first arriving officer found Aaron C. Turner, 51, intoxicated at the side of a residence, and Turner hit the officer multiple times when the officer tried to take him into custody. Another officer used a Taser on Turner and he was arrested without further incident, Severson said.
A Janesville officer suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, Severson said.
Turner was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of fifth offense OWI, disorderly conduct/domestic violence, criminal damage to property/domestic violence, battery to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, and a probation/parole violation.
