A man was arrested for a fifth OWI after crashing a motorcycle and then trying to break into a Janesville residence on Sunday night, Janesville police reported.

At about 10:10 p.m., police were sent to the crash and break-in attempt reported in the 1500 block of Parker Court, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

The first arriving officer found Aaron C. Turner, 51, intoxicated at the side of a residence, and Turner hit the officer multiple times when the officer tried to take him into custody. Another officer used a Taser on Turner and he was arrested without further incident, Severson said.

A Janesville officer suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, Severson said.

Turner was on probation/parole through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for his fourth offense of OWI, and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through DOC, Severson said.

Turner was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of fifth offense OWI, disorderly conduct/domestic violence, criminal damage to property/domestic violence, battery to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, and a probation/parole violation.

