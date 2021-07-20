Man faces 50+ criminal charges in string of Rock County burglaries

A Beloit man is facing 54 criminal charges related to a string of burglaries in Rock County over the last month, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.
Jared Russell, 27, has been charged with 24 counts of burglary, 24 counts of damage to property and six theft counts, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office arrested Russell with the help of the Beloit Police Department and the Janesville Police Department. He was apprehended and taken to the Rock County Jail last week, according to court records.
Russell allegedly broke into and stole items from storage lockers at Mulrooney Moving and Storage, Reliable Property Management and a Herf’s Fireworks storage container. All of the lockers are located in the township of Rock, the Sheriff's Office said.
Russell remained in the Rock County Jail Tuesday on a $1,000 cash bond.
If Russell posts the cash and is released, the court has ordered him to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with Tex' Fold-Em Coin Laundry, Riverside Laundry, Woodman's Beloit or Four Star Mini Storage.
