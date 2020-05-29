Man faces 5 counts of attempted homicide in alleged arson that destroyed Janesville house

A Fort Atkinson man faces five counts of attempted homicide for throwing a lit container that started a fire that destroyed a Janesville house, the Janesville Police Department reported.
The fire happened about 5:45 a.m. Thursday at 220 S. Franklin St., with all five residents able to escape the building before it was fully engulfed in flames, Lt. Charles Aagaard said in a statement.
Witnesses told investigators that a white male was observed throwing a lit container at the front of the house and then fleeing, and two of the witnesses identified the suspect as Jacob M. Piper, 30.
With the help of Fort Atkinson police, Piper was arrested Thursday about 3 p.m. on tentative charges of five counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of arson, Aagaard said.
Piper is being held at the Rock County Jail awaiting court proceedings.
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.
