A man faces a fourth offense of OWI and drug charges after fleeing when he was found slumped behind the wheel Downtown, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the area of Rodney Court and Brittingham Place around 4:20 p.m. after the man fled Madison Fire Department personnel who were trying to help him, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Madison officers found the man, Kevin R. Dustin, 43, nearby and he was arrested on tentative charges of fourth-offense OWI, possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.