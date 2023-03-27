A man faces a fourth offense of OWI and drug charges after fleeing when he was found slumped behind the wheel Downtown, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the area of Rodney Court and Brittingham Place around 4:20 p.m. after the man fled Madison Fire Department personnel who were trying to help him, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Madison officers found the man, Kevin R. Dustin, 43, nearby and he was arrested on tentative charges of fourth-offense OWI, possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.