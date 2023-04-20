A man faces a fourth OWI after hitting numerous vehicles on the Near West Side Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the area of Midvale Boulevard and Regent Street at 6:39 a.m. on Wednesday on a report of a hit-and-run of two vehicles, police spokesperson Alyssa Cains said in a statement.

The driver was reported as “an impaired driver” near University Avenue and Highbury Road at 6:41 a.m., with reports that the driver struck another vehicle and was driving on the sidewalk, Cains said.

Additional reports followed that the driver struck several more vehicles in a parking lot where officers ultimately stopped him. They detected an odor of intoxicants on the driver, who failed field sobriety tests, Cains said.

The driver, Thomas George Fineran, 66, was arrested for a fourth offense of OWI, Cains said.

Police contacted several people whose vehicles were damaged and UW police also had vehicle damage reports related to the incident, but no injuries were reported, Cains said.

