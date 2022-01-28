 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces 4th OWI after crash into tree on Southeast Side, Madison police say

Deshan Henderson booking photo

Deshan Henderson.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man is facing his fourth OWI after crashing his car into a tree on the Southeast Side on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Officers responding to the area of northbound Highway 51 and Voges Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday found a car crashed into a tree, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver, Deshan Henderson, 50, failed a field sobriety test, and heroin and drug paraphernalia were found on him and inside the vehicle, Fryer said.

Henderson was arrested on tentative charges of fourth offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and not having an ignition lock on the vehicle he was driving, which was required, Fryer said.

