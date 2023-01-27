 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces 3rd OWI after found passed out in vehicle on East Side street, Madison police say

A man faces a third offense of OWI after he was found passed out in his vehicle in the middle of an East Side street on Thursday, Madison police reported.

The man was seen in the vehicle in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Artemio Albino was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail, Fryer said.

