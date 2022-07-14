Man faces 3rd OWI after fiery crash on Far East Side, Madison police say

A man faces a third offense of OWI after a fiery crash on the Far East Side on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

An SUV ended up lying on its side with smoke and flames coming from it after the crash about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Milwaukee Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver and sole occupant, Tyler Sielehr, 25, was standing outside the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital, Fryer said.

Sielehr admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash and also mentioned an OWI arrest around the Fourth of July, Fryer said.

Sielehr was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of a third offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and also cited for operating after suspension, Fryer said.