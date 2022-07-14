 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man faces 3rd OWI after fiery crash on Far East Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man faces a third offense of OWI after a fiery crash on the Far East Side on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

An SUV ended up lying on its side with smoke and flames coming from it after the crash about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Milwaukee Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver and sole occupant, Tyler Sielehr, 25, was standing outside the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital, Fryer said.

Sielehr admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash and also mentioned an OWI arrest around the Fourth of July, Fryer said.

Sielehr was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of a third offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and also cited for operating after suspension, Fryer said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics