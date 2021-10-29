 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces 3rd offense of OWI after vehicle quits following hit-and-run crash Downtown, Madison police say
alert top story

Man faces 3rd offense of OWI after vehicle quits following hit-and-run crash Downtown, Madison police say

Scott Munch booking photo

Scott Munch.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man faces a third offense of OWI after his vehicle became disabled in traffic following a hit-and-run crash Downtown on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a hit-and-run crash was reported at Regent and Park streets, with the person whose vehicle was hit able to follow the offending vehicle long enough to obtain license plate information, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

The offending vehicle eventually stopped operating around the 400 block of West Gorham Street and a call came in at 10:56 p.m. reporting a disabled vehicle in traffic, Laundrie said.

A passenger in the vehicle fled, but driver Scott Munch, 45, was located and arrested on tentative charges of third offense OWI, hit-and-run and a probation hold, Laundrie said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics