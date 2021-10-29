Man faces 3rd offense of OWI after vehicle quits following hit-and-run crash Downtown, Madison police say

A man faces a third offense of OWI after his vehicle became disabled in traffic following a hit-and-run crash Downtown on Thursday night, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a hit-and-run crash was reported at Regent and Park streets, with the person whose vehicle was hit able to follow the offending vehicle long enough to obtain license plate information, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.
The offending vehicle eventually stopped operating around the 400 block of West Gorham Street and a call came in at 10:56 p.m. reporting a disabled vehicle in traffic, Laundrie said.
A passenger in the vehicle fled, but driver Scott Munch, 45, was located and arrested on tentative charges of third offense OWI, hit-and-run and a probation hold, Laundrie said.
