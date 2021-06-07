Man faces 2nd OWI after crash Downtown that injured other driver, Madison police say

A Madison man faces a second offense OWI after a crash Downtown Sunday night that injured another driver, Madison police reported.
At about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Madison police were dispatched to an injury crash at the intersection of Johnson and State streets, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.
Arriving officers learned Zachary M. McDonald, 26, was driving a vehicle at high speed when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped for a red light, Malloy said.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to a local hospital, Malloy said.
Officers found signs of impairment when contacting McDonald, who admitted to consuming both alcohol and marijuana. McDonald was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw prior to being booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and operating while revoked.
