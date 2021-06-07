 Skip to main content
Man faces 2nd OWI after crash Downtown that injured other driver, Madison police say
alert

Man faces 2nd OWI after crash Downtown that injured other driver, Madison police say

Zachary M. McDonald booking photo

Zachary M. McDonald.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man faces a second offense OWI after a crash Downtown Sunday night that injured another driver, Madison police reported.

At about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Madison police were dispatched to an injury crash at the intersection of Johnson and State streets, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

Arriving officers learned Zachary M. McDonald, 26, was driving a vehicle at high speed when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped for a red light, Malloy said.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to a local hospital, Malloy said.

Officers found signs of impairment when contacting McDonald, who admitted to consuming both alcohol and marijuana. McDonald was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw prior to being booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and operating while revoked.

