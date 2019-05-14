Dane County deputies are looking for a man who exposed himself Sunday afternoon to a group of children in Windsor.
The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Valiant Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.
The man was described to be a younger white man driving a gray-colored GMC Terrain SUV. The license plate number could not be obtained.
The Sheriff's Office said anyone with information about the indecent exposure incident is asked to call the tip line, 284-6900, or go online to https://danesheriff.com/