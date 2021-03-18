 Skip to main content
Man escapes gunpoint robbery by running back inside Southwest Side store, Madison police say
Gunman robber, police photo

A man escaped a gunpoint robbery by this man Tuesday night by running back inside a Southwest Side store, Madison police reported.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man escaped a gunpoint robbery Tuesday night by running back inside a Southwest Side store, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to Walgreens, 5702 Raymond Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m. and a 47-year-old man told officers he was leaving the store when a man approached him, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his wallet, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.

The man was able to run back inside the store and the robber fled the area on foot. There were no injuries and nothing was taken from the victim, Woehrle said.

The robber is seen in the accompanying photo. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

Priest murder mystery tops recent notable crime news

