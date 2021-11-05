Man dying of cancer gets 15 years in prison for 2019 stabbing death

Rejecting pleas for leniency from Lew Jefferson's' family and attorney, a Dane County judge sentenced the career criminal and convicted killer suffering from terminal cancer to 15 years in prison Friday, all but ensuring he will die behind bars.

Jefferson, 60, was found guilty last month of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2019 stabbing death of 30-year-old Amanda J. Woods after agreeing to a plea deal that paradoxically allowed him to maintain his innocence.

He declined to speak when given the opportunity by Judge Julie Genovese. But before he was sentenced, Woods' sister and a woman who described herself as Woods' wife and best friend argued against letting Jefferson spend his last days on probation in Illinois at the home of one of his brothers, as his attorney Tim Kiefer wanted because of Jefferson's cancer diagnosis and a stroke that left him reliant on a wheelchair.

Woods' sister, identified as only "LW" in court and in her victim impact statement, asked Genovese for the maximum sentence, or 60 years, and described how her sister's death left the woman's daughter and other family members struggling financially and emotionally.