Man dying of cancer gets 15 years in prison for 2019 stabbing death

Rejecting pleas for leniency from Lew Jefferson's' family and attorney, a Dane County judge sentenced the career criminal and convicted killer suffering from terminal cancer to 15 years in prison Friday, all but ensuring he will die behind bars.
Jefferson, 60, was found guilty last month of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2019 stabbing death of 30-year-old Amanda J. Woods after agreeing to a plea deal that paradoxically allowed him to maintain his innocence.
He declined to speak when given the opportunity by Judge Julie Genovese. But before he was sentenced, Woods' sister and a woman who described herself as Woods' wife and best friend argued against letting Jefferson spend his last days on probation in Illinois at the home of one of his brothers, as his attorney Tim Kiefer wanted because of Jefferson's cancer diagnosis and a stroke that left him reliant on a wheelchair.
Woods' sister, identified as only "LW" in court and in her victim impact statement, asked Genovese for the maximum sentence, or 60 years, and described how her sister's death left the woman's daughter and other family members struggling financially and emotionally.
"My 12-year-old niece has also had to grow up, losing her childhood, due to the death of her mother," she said. "She has been bullied at school for the stories of how her mother has died; she attends therapy, not only to deal with the loss, but also to talk about her anxiety, depression, and anger that have all surfaced because of her mother being taken from her so soon."
Woods was stabbed one time in the back and left to die in a field near the Salvation Army off East Washington Avenue on Madison's East Side on Aug. 23, 2019.
The criminal complaint in the case says Jefferson had argued with Woods over a small amount of crack cocaine that Woods purchased, in part with money Jefferson had given her. At a preliminary hearing in September 2019, a Madison police detective said Woods told a friend she did not give any crack to Jefferson because she had not been sold enough.
Video surveillance showed the moments just before and just after the stabbing, and Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the knife used in the crime was found shortly after, with Woods' DNA on the blade and Jefferson's DNA on the handle. He and Kiefer agreed the evidence against Jefferson was overwhelming.
Two of Jefferson's brothers, Tyrone and Anthony Austin, described Jefferson as a once-kind and caring individual who had a difficult upbringing on the near west side of Chicago before moving to Madison in his 20s or 30s.
Both expressed their condolences to Woods' family but Tyrone Austin said the "seedy world of drug trafficking and drug use brings people to their lowest low."
While acknowledging that Jefferson is older and likely has little time left to live, Brown said probation would "absolutely be inappropriate."
"He didn't seem to give a damn that Amanda was young," he told Genovese.
He said a printout of Jefferson's criminal record ran 87 pages and included 20 convictions, including for theft, sexual assault and drug crimes.
Jefferson "led a life of being a horrific criminal," he said, including following his arrest for killing Woods when he made profane sexual references to jail staff and assaulted a nurse.
Kiefer argued that Jefferson is not capable of rehabilitation and his unusual plea maintaining his innocence — known in case law as an Alford plea — likely means he's convinced himself he didn't kill Woods.
But he argued that Wisconsin does not have a formal death penalty and case law looks poorly on sentencing criminals to die in prison, and that Jefferson would likely be taking up a hospital bed in prison someone else might need more.
Genovese said she wasn't sure if it was mental illness or some other factor causing Jefferson to act the way he does.
"Maybe there's just some evil in him," she said.