An Appleton man trying to assist his child was who was struggling in the water drowned, while the child made it safely to shore on Saturday in Marquette County, authorities reported.
The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Campground in the town of Crystal Lake, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Bystanders tried to resuscitate Erik Williams, 36, until emergency responders arrived on scene but were unsuccessful, the release states.
The drowning is under investigation and no further details were released.