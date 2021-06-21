Man drowns after falling into Wisconsin River while fishing, Richland County authorities say

A man drowned Saturday after falling into the Wisconsin River while fishing, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Authorities received a 911 call about 5:50 p.m. reporting that a man was possibly drowning in the Wisconsin River near the Gotham Boat Landing, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man was reported to be seen by one witness falling into the water and by other witnesses prior to being pulled under water by the current, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man was later located down the river by assisting fire departments, brought to shore, and then taken by Lone Rock EMS to Richland Hospital with CPR in progress, but he was later pronounced dead at Richland Hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Through investigation of the scene, it is believed that the man, who was not identified, fell into the river while fishing along the river bank near the boat landing, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Other agencies involved in the incident were the Lone Rock Fire Department, Lone Rock EMS, Blue River Fire Department, and Spring Green Fire Department.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.