A man dropped a baby in a car seat while police attempted to arrest him for pointing a gun at a woman, Madison police say.
The man, who police had not identified, was arrested after a search and foot chase in the 4400 block of Cottage Grove Road shortly before 1 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain and Sgt. Matthew Baker said.
The man had forced entry into the woman's home in the 900 block of Vernon Avenue, where he had recently lived, prior to pointing the gun at about 10:30 a.m., DeSpain said. The woman was not injured, he said.
The man had been carrying a baby in a car seat at time police located him, and he dropped the infant in the seat when he ran, DeSpain said.
The baby was not hurt, DeSpain said.
The man was not armed at the time of the arrest, DeSpain said. He faces tentative charges of second degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.