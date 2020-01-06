Man dropped at hospital with gunshot wound to backside not talking, Madison police say

A man dropped at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital on Sunday night was “less than cooperative” in sharing details on the shooting, Madison police reported.

The man was dropped at the hospital at 202 S. Park St. at about 10 p.m. with a gunshot injury to his buttocks that was not life threatening, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man did not wish to provide details on the shooting and there were no reports of shots being fired in Madison prior to the man’s arrival at the hospital, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.