Man dropped at hospital with gunshot wound to backside not talking, Madison police say

A man dropped at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital on Sunday night was “less than cooperative” in sharing details on the shooting, Madison police reported.
The man was dropped at the hospital at 202 S. Park St. at about 10 p.m. with a gunshot injury to his buttocks that was not life threatening, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The man did not wish to provide details on the shooting and there were no reports of shots being fired in Madison prior to the man’s arrival at the hospital, DeSpain said.
You have free articles remaining.
The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area