Man driving 117 mph caught, one going 97 mph gets away, police say

A man driving 117 miles per hour was caught Friday morning, but one going 97 mph got away on Thursday morning, local police reported.

At about 11 a.m. Friday, a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped James Clark, 32, of Marshall, for going 117 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway TT near Pierceville Road in the town of Sun Prairie, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Clark was cited for speeding and operating while suspended, Schaffer said, adding that the speeding citation carries a fine of $515.50, 6 points and a mandatory 15-day license suspension.

On Thursday shortly after 10 a.m., a member of the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Education Safety Team (TEST) clocked a silver Cadillac going 97 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 30 at North Stoughton Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A stop was attempted, but the Cadillac driver would not pull over. The license plate came back to a rental company, DeSpain said.

Madison police have gotten recent community complaints about reckless and dangerous driving, and are stepping up traffic enforcement thanks to a state Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety grant, DeSpain said.

