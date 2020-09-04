Man drives into parked cars near East Towne Mall after stealing teen’s cell phone, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man drove into several parked cars near East Towne Mall after stealing a teen’s cell phone on Aug. 26, Madison police reported.

A 15-year-old girl from Clinton told police she drove to Madison with an older sibling with the intent of selling her cell phone to a man she had connected with over Facebook Marketplace, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The meeting spot was near East Towne Mall, but instead of paying for the phone, the suspect grabbed it from the girl after she walked over to his car window, DeSpain said.

She was dragged a short distance while trying to maintain control of her property, and told police the suspect drove his vehicle into several parked cars as he sped from the lot, DeSpain said.

Police are utilizing social media and other evidence as they work to make an arrest, DeSpain said.

Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake tops recent notable crimes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.