Man ‘doing a burnout’ starts vehicle fire that also consumes second vehicle on Far East Side, authorities say
City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man who said he was “doing a burnout” in a Far East Side hotel parking lot started a vehicle fire that consumed a second vehicle on Tuesday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters sent to the hotel lot shortly after 10:30 a.m. found a vehicle burning and next to an SUV that also caught on fire. Engine 8 pulled a line and knocked down both fires, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The driver of the first vehicle told firefighters he was “doing a burnout” in the lot when the rear of the car started to smoke and caught on fire. He then ran into the hotel lobby to find a fire extinguisher, but wasn’t able to locate one, Schuster said.

The vehicles were rentals and both appeared to be a total loss, Schuster said.

