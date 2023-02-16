A man and a dog were killed in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a man down in the road in the area of Schroeder Road and Struck Street, and found a man and dog dead at the scene, Chief Shon Barnes said in his daily blog.

Police determined that they were hit by a vehicle that left the area, Barnes said.

There were no witnesses and the investigation is continuing, Barnes said.

No additional details were available.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

