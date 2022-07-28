Man ditches old bike when stealing another bike, Madison police say

Madison police said they are seeking to identify a man who ditched his old bike when he stole another bike Downtown on Sunday morning.

Video shows the theft happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning at an apartment building in the 300 block of East Dayton Street, though the incident wasn’t reported to police until Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The bike was locked up in a parking area of the property, and the man is seen clipping the lock and riding away on the new bike, leaving his old one behind, Fryer said.

The thief is pictured in the accompanying surveillance photo.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.