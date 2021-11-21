Man displays metal pipe, demands money from Janesville liquor store clerk, police say

A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday for armed robbery after he showed a metal pipe and demanded money from the clerks at a liquor store then a gas station, and later engaged in a standoff with police, Janesville police said.
Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Virks liquor store at 2807 West Court St. just before 6:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Janesville Police Department. The clerk gave police a description of the suspect, who was later identified as Benito Del Bosque, and his vehicle.
One officer checked nearby businesses and found a vehicle matching the Del Bosque's in the lot of the Exxon gas station at 1445 Center Ave, police said. The officer saw Del Bosque run from the store, jump in the passenger-side door of the car and yell for the driver to go as the gas station clerk waved their arms at officers.
The officer chased the car south into Beloit, and other police agencies became involved. A Beloit police officer deflated the car's tires with a tire-deflation device, causing the vehicle to stop on Highway 51 north of Henry Avenue.
Del Bosque told police he had a gun, but officers recognized it as the metal pipe. He pointed the pipe at officers as if it were a gun, and officers responded by using a Taser against him. Officers then arrested Del Bosque and the driver, a 25-year-old woman named Emily Revel.
Del Bosque, who was also the suspect in a Nov. 13 robbery of a Citgo gas station, was tentatively charged with retail theft, two armed robbery charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting and a probation violation.
Revel was tentatively charged with party to the crime of armed robbery and retail theft, fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail-jumping.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the incident.