Man displays gun while trying to enter Downtown residence, Madison police say
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after showing a gun while trying to enter a Downtown residence, Madison police said. 

Javonne Eatmon was arrested on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting or obstructing, and disorderly conduct, according to the Dane County Jail. 

Madison officers responded to a report of a man displaying a gun in the 600 block of North Frances Street shortly after midnight. 

Eatmon had attempted to enter a residence but residents would not let him in, so he began arguing with them, the Madison Police Department reported. Eatmon then pulled a handgun from his waistband, police said. 

When officers arrived, Eatmon ran away from them, police said. Police captured him shortly after and recovered the firearm. 

