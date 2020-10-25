Man displays gun while trying to enter Downtown residence, Madison police say

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after showing a gun while trying to enter a Downtown residence, Madison police said.

Javonne Eatmon was arrested on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting or obstructing, and disorderly conduct, according to the Dane County Jail.

Madison officers responded to a report of a man displaying a gun in the 600 block of North Frances Street shortly after midnight.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eatmon had attempted to enter a residence but residents would not let him in, so he began arguing with them, the Madison Police Department reported. Eatmon then pulled a handgun from his waistband, police said.

When officers arrived, Eatmon ran away from them, police said. Police captured him shortly after and recovered the firearm.

Road rage incidents involving guns top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.