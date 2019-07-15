A man in his late teens to early 20s grabbed the handle of a gun that was tucked in his pants and threatened to "blicky this place up" inside of a Madison Walgreens Friday night, according to police.
"Blicky" is a slang term for a handgun. Employees at the 606 South Whitney Way location felt the man was threatening to shoot up their store, Madison police reported.
The threat was made around 7 p.m. after the man complained that the prices of the JUUL pods, a nicotine product, were too high, police said. He was looking at the products with a friend.
The man never pulled the weapon out fully, and he and his friend left shortly after witnesses saw it.
Madison police are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the man.
He was Hispanic, had a brown ponytail, and was wearing a red hoodie with a grey hood, blue jeans and black shoes.