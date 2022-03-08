Man dies when semi hits his vehicle on slippery Green County highway, authorities say

A South Wayne Man when died when a semi-tractor trailer crashed into his vehicle on a slippery Green County highway early Monday morning, authorities reported.

Investigators determined that David M. Schutt, 70, of Darien, was operating a 1999 Freightliner towing a 2001 Trailstar trailer westbound on Highway 11 in the town of Cadez about 3:30 a.m. Monday when he crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with an eastbound 1997 Buick Riviera operated by Mark D. Brummel, 57, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Brummel was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he suffered in the crash, while Schutt was not injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Weather — multiple inches of snow fell across southern Wisconsin overnight into Monday morning — and road conditions appeared to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

