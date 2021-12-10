 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies of possible overdose in Milwaukee police custody
alert topical

Man dies of possible overdose in Milwaukee police custody

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

Investigators in Milwaukee are trying to determine how a man died in police custody.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a news conference Thursday that the 27-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a drug investigation Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

He was taken to a police substation, where officers realized he needed medical attention after he apparently consumed an unidentified drug, the chief said. He was transported to a hospital, cleared by medical staff and returned to the substation.

He later suffered what Norman called a "second medical emergency." He was taken to different hospital, where he died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement it's investigating the death as a probable drug overdose. The West Allis Police Department also is investigating the incident.

Two Milwaukee officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of West Allis' investigation.

The dead man has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics