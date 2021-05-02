Man dies in UTV rollover crash in Dodge County, Sheriff's Office says

A 60-year-old man died Saturday in a rollover UTV crash in Dodge County, the Sheriff's Office said.

A passerby reported the crash, which happened on Monroe Road near La Follette Road in the town of Lebanon, at about 11 p.m., according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement that it appears the man was driving the UTV north on Monroe went he drove off the road. The UTV rolled over in a marshy ditch and the man was ejected. He died at the scene.

Schmidt said the man was not wearing a seatbelt nor a helmet, and the Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A dog seemed to have been a passenger in the UTV, but was uninjured and taken back to family, Schmidt said. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

