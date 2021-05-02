 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in UTV rollover crash in Dodge County, Sheriff's Office says
alert top story

Man dies in UTV rollover crash in Dodge County, Sheriff's Office says

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 60-year-old man died Saturday in a rollover UTV crash in Dodge County, the Sheriff's Office said. 

A passerby reported the crash, which happened on Monroe Road near La Follette Road in the town of Lebanon, at about 11 p.m., according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. 

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement that it appears the man was driving the UTV north on Monroe went he drove off the road. The UTV rolled over in a marshy ditch and the man was ejected. He died at the scene. 

Schmidt said the man was not wearing a seatbelt nor a helmet, and the Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

A dog seemed to have been a passenger in the UTV, but was uninjured and taken back to family, Schmidt said. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics