A man died in a crash in the town of Medina discovered Tuesday night that split his car in two, sending the pieces into the Marshall Millpond, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle found in two pieces in the pond, near Lochinvars Trail and Highway 19, Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
A 22-year-old man was found dead in the vehicle, and his identity will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner following an autopsy and notification to the family, Schaffer said.
A preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze east on Highway 19 at a very high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree, splitting the car in half and sending the pieces into Marshall Millpond, Schaffer said.
Investigators believe the crash occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday, Schaffer said.