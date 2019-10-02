Dane County Squad car very tight crop
Dane County Sheriff's Office

A man died in a crash in the town of Medina discovered Tuesday night that split his car in two, sending the pieces into the Marshall Millpond, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle found in two pieces in the pond, near Lochinvars Trail and Highway 19, Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A 22-year-old man was found dead in the vehicle, and his identity will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner following an autopsy and notification to the family, Schaffer said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze east on Highway 19 at a very high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree, splitting the car in half and sending the pieces into Marshall Millpond, Schaffer said.

Investigators believe the crash occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday, Schaffer said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.