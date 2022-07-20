Man dies in rollover crash of pickup truck in Dodge County, authorities say

A man died in a rollover crash of a pickup truck in Dodge County early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol found a crash off Highway G approaching Highway CP in the town of Westford, with the driver near the vehicle and the deputy began life-saving measures, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that a 59-year-old man was driving a 2019 GMC pickup truck west on Highway G and failed to negotiate a curve to the left and drove off of the right side of the road, began a counter-clockwise spin, went off of an embankment and overturned, with the man ejected from the vehicle, Schmidt said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.