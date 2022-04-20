Man dies in hospital after motorcycle crash in town of Beloit, authorities say

A 61-year-old man from Beloit died Wednesday at the hospital more than a week after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in the town of Beloit, authorities said.

Carl R. Disrud died from injuries he suffered in the April 10 motorcycle crash, according to preliminary autopsy results, the Rock County Medical Examiner said.

The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Newark Road, the medical examiner said. Disrud was taken to the hospital, but he died after 10 days.

The town of Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate the death.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.