Man dies in head-on crash of his car, semi near Boscobel, authorities say

A man died, but his toddler son survived in a head-on crash of his car and a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 61 near Boscobel on Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting a serious crash involving a car and a semi on Highway 61 near Peer Road, south of Boscobel, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Deputies learned that Jeremy Cook, 47, of Dubuque, Iowa, was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer south on that stretch of Highway 61 when a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, that was heading north crossed the center line on a curve and collided with the semi, Dreckman said.

The semi came to rest in the middle of the highway and the car came to rest on the west side of the road, just off the shoulder, Dreckman said.

Williams and his toddler son were taken to Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel, where Williams was pronounced dead and the toddler was examined and observed, Dreckman said.

The toddler had been restrained in an appropriate child safety seat in the back seat of the car while Williams appeared to have not been wearing a seat belt, Dreckman said.

The semi driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

