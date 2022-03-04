Man dies in crash on I-39 in Rock County, State Patrol says

A 48-year-old man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 39 near Janesville, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-39 near mile marker 173 in Rock County, the State Patrol said.

The driver, who is from Prairie du Chien, died in the crash after driving off the interstate. The State Patrol did not say whether anyone else was in the vehicle.

The man's identity was not released because family still needs to be notified, the State Patrol said.

